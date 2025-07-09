BYU star AJ Dybantsa adds historic Fanatics deal to $4.1 million NIL valuation
BYU incoming freshman AJ Dybantsa hasn't stepped foot on a college basketball court yet, but is already one of the most prolific NIL earners in the country. From Nike to Red Bull, the projected top 2026 NBA Draft pick is building a major brand portfolio and has now added an exclusive trading card and memorabilia partner to the mix.
Fanatics and Fanatics Collectibles have announced they have signed an exclusive deal with Dybantsa - one of their most significant NIL partnerships to date - a multi-year contract that starts immediately and goes beyond his collegiate career.
The partnership is focused on trading cards and memorabilia, including autographs, game-used jerseys, inscriptions and Dybantsa’s inclusion in Fanatics brand marketing campaigns. He was already featured in Fanatics Collectibles’ McDonald’s All-American Game deal and previous products during his illustrious high school career.
Fanatics and Topps revealed their latest partner via a hype video shot on mountains of the Wasatch Range in Provo, Utah, Dybantsa’s future home at BYU.
"I remember seeing LeBron James, Michael Jordan and those type of guys on trading cards," Dybantsa said in the announcement video. "When I see my face on a card, it's going to be a surreal feeling. I know where I belong."
According to Fanatics, Dybantsa will next be featured in a variety of upcoming products, such as Bowman U NOW – a program that celebrates key moments in collegiate sports – and other Bowman offerings.
Dybantsa joins recent NIL stars JuJu Watkins of USC, Cooper Flagg formerly of Duke and now the Dallas Mavericks and Caitlin Clark formerly of Iowa and now the Indiana Fever. He currently boasts a $4.1 million NIL valuation via On3.