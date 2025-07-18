Name Image Likeness

Cam Newton makes stance clear on Deion Sanders’ salary cap demand

JC Shelton

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is pushing for a cap on what college football players can make in the new NIL era post-House settlement, and former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton is bullish on the idea.

Sanders, entering his third season with the Buffaloes after a 9-win campaign in 2024, spoke candidly about the current state of Name, Image and Likeness after the move to a revenue-share model. The NFL Hall of Famer wishes college athletics would regulate what players can make, much like the professional model.

"I wish there was a cap," Sanders said during a Big 12 Media Days. "Like, the top-of-the-line player makes this, and if you're not that type of guy, you know you're not going to make that. That's what the NFL does."

"So the problem is, you got a guy that's not that darn good, but he could go to another school and they give him a half million dollars," he continued. "You can't compete with that. And it don't make sense."

A former national champion at Auburn and the NFL MVP in 2015, Newton pointed to the inner workings of the NIL space as the key issue. While NFL agents can make 3% in commission, there are no guardrails for what agents can rake in at the college level.

And that's something which Newton thinks should be addressed immediately.

"So, your agents can't make more than 3% in the NIL," he said on "4th & 1 with Cam Newton." There's no governing. There's nobody that's governing these sharks in the water that's representing these players."

Creating a cap for NIL dealings would likely need student athletes to be considered as employees, a shift that the NCAA has actively pushed against.

In the meantime, however, schools will be able to share up to $20.5 million directly to athletes this year, not including additional deals facilitated by third-party entities.

Battling other programs, especially those with substantial collective backing, to maintain roster continuity is expected to continue without a cap for the time being.

