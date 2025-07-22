Carson Beck makes feelings crystal clear about $4 million move to Miami
One of the biggest stories of the offseason, star quarterback Carson Beck is preparing to lead Miami after shocking the college football world by transferring from Georgia.
Beck posted a 24-3 record over two seasons as a starter before going down with injury in the SEC Championship Game against Texas, seemingly an end to his college career.
However, after initially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, the former four-star elected to return for a sixth season. And it wouldn't be for Kirby Smart's Bulldogs, as Miami entered the picture and quickly landed the top transfer player in the country on a reported $4.5 million NIL deal that could reach up to $6 million with incentives.
One of the underlying questions of Beck's move is why he chose to transfer from Georgia after spending the better part of five years in Athens. He even waited his turn behind two-time national champion Stetson Bennett before taking the helm for the 2023 season.
Breaking silence on the matter, Beck explained his decision at ACC Media Day on Tuesday.
“I think the biggest thing for me obviously was the offensive fit," he said. "As a quarterback, the OC, the scheme, the talent and guys that you're going to have around you is huge to the success and ultimately the future a of a quarterback... and this is my future."
Beck broke out as a first-year starter in 2023 and finished third nationally in passing (3,941 yards) with 24 touchdowns to six interceptions while Georgia finished at 14-1.
Last season, production was hard to come by for Beck, who doubled his interception total. Georgia, which led the nation in dropped passes, suffered two regular season losses after not losing a regular season game since the 2020 season.
Beck, a Jacksonville, Florida, native, now aims to make up the lost momentum with the Hurricanes, which finished at 10-3 under Mario Cristobal last season. The offensive blueprint is there under coordinator Shannon Dawson after former quarterback Cam Ward became a Heisman Finalist and the No. 1 overall pick.
"I think that this decision is one of the better decisions I've made and since I've been here in January, developing the relationships and building the chemistry between me, the wide receivers, the running backs, the the tight ends, the O line, and just trying to develop those relationships and that camaraderie," Beck said. it just reinforced um my decision in a positive way.”
A healthy Beck is expected to make his Miami debut in the season opener at home against Notre Dame on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).