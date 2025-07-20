Cavinder twins reveal seven ‘simple’ steps to becoming NIL millionaires
Using social media to build a personal brand in the Name, Image and Likeness era of college athletics can be a valuable strategy, and the Cavinder twins might be the very best in that aspect.
Women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder took advantage of their Instagram and Tik Tok following when NIL launched in July of 2021 by signing multiple major deals.
The Cavinder twins' college careers came to an end last season. However, they still have two years remaining on a three-year deal signed with Under Armor in 2024, and their social media following of over 7 million people is extremely valuable.
Under Armor rolled out a new campaign on Sunday. The production titled "How To Be An NIL Influencer" featured the Cavinder twins sharing the "seven easy steps" that they took to build their NIL empire.
1. Be elite at your sport.
2. Simply build your brand to 7 million followers and counting.
3. Disrupt college sports.
4. Shutout the haters.
5. Simply get signed by Under Armor.
6. Star in a Dick's Sporting Goods campaign.
7. Do it all again.
How easy and replicable those steps actually are is unclear, but the Cavinders have certainly set the bar for leveraging personal brands into millions of dollars in partnerships.