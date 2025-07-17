Colin Cowherd claims fear drove Nick Saban to retire
Legendary head coach Nick Saban shocked the football world when he retired after the 2023 season, and there are varying rumors and opinions on what actually went into that major decision.
Saban's generational run in college football is something of lore. Not only does the former Kent State defensive back hold the record for the most national championships by a head coach (7), Saban's 11 SEC championships are six more than second place all-time (Steve Spurrier).
Part of what made Saban's retirement so puzzling was the state of the Alabama program when he made his decision. It wasn't like the Crimson Tide were out of national contention. Saban and Co. had won a national championship as recently as 2020 and played for another one the following year.
And just before Saban hung up his headset, Alabama was a touchdown away for playing for the national championship, losing to Michigan in the Rose Bowl semifinal.
Revisiting the situation, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd claimed that Saban was wary of the trajectory of college football in the Name, Image and Likeness era.
“Remember Nick Saban started complaining," Cowherd said on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." "He was very vague, but he started complaining about NIL. He saw it coming. Is it Alabama money? Alabama's economy is not Texas's economy. Go look up their GDPs. There's a lot more money in Texas than Bama, and Nick Saban saw it and got out."
Saban didn't hold back his criticism of the shift toward monetary gain over development during the end of his 17-year run at Alabama. In his retirement statement, Saban alluded to his main goal as a coach in helping players be "successful in life" beyond the gridiron.
"We always tried to do it the right way," Saban said in the statement. "The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program."
That mantra became more difficult to stick to as programs began to throw around millions in NIL dollars, some of which led to Alabama, along with every program, losing star players in recruiting and to the transfer portal.
A player staying put in his college career was becoming more and more of a unique journey. Additionally, maintaining backing from an NIL perspective grew into another key part of an already pressure-filled role.
"Remember when Urban Meyer left Florida and all the Bama fans were like, 'Oh, he's afraid. He's afraid of Nick Saban,'" Cowherd continued. "Nick Saban was afraid of what he saw at Texas. I remember one of Saban’s last years when Bama faced Texas. And I remember watching the game and thinking, 'Oh, Texas has much bigger, stronger, faster players.' Well, Nick Saban saw that and he got into broadcasting. He saw it coming.”
Cowherds' claims come on the heels of a report from ESPN analyst and former Nick Saban quarterback Greg McElroy, who revealed this week that a reliable source said that Saban was considering a return to coaching.
"A very much in-the-know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire – they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching," McElroy said on the"Mac and Cube" show on WJOX radio in Birmingham. "He's pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again."
There's no substantial evidence that Saban retired for fear of the NIL/transfer portal era, or that the 73-year-old will make a return. As often times during his acclaimed career, those details are held close to the chest, leaving college football faithful wondering.
In the meantime, Saban is headed into his second season on ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show.