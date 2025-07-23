Colin Cowherd rumor linking Arch Manning to struggling NFL franchise gets dragged
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd knows how to stir the pot. The radio host turned talking head on TV is always coming out with outrageous takes and shares "what he is hearing" from aroudn the sports world.
The latest nugget from Cowherd ties one of the top college football players in the nation, Texas Longhorns star quarterback Arch Manning, and legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban to a perennial loser in the NFL.
According to Cowherd, the Cleveland Browns are "eyeing" a Manning-Saban haul during the 2026 NFL offseason.
Is it likely? No. Will Arch Manning even enter the 2026 NFL Draft? Right now, it's looking like no. But Cowherd never lets logic get in the way of a good story.
First of all, the Browns just drafted former Oregon Ducks star Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 draft and Colorado Buffaloes superstar Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.
Adding another young quarterback to the mix would make zero sense.
There is also a strong belief that Manning will be returning to school for another year and that the 2026 draft is not currently on the table.
Rightfully, the internet immediately fired back at Cowherd's ridiculous claim and sent some backlash his way.
Some were accusing Cowherd of pulling the rumor out of thin air, writing,"This is a horrible take even for you. [By the way], it IS a conspiracy because YOU made it up."
"Browns won’t get a shot at Manning, he’ll return to school before playing with that organization," one X user wrote. One fan pointed to the Mannings' past handling of Eli Manning, writing, "So the Mannings wouldn't let Eli go to the Chargers but y'all think they about to send the youngest to the Cleveland Browns?"
The hits kept coming, with everyone calling out Cowherd for starting his own conspiracy.
Then, there is the Nick Saban aspect of the absurdity. Saban was the Browns' defensive coordinator under Bill Belichick from 1991-1994, with the team posting just one winning season. Cleveland likely would not be a preferred destination for Coach Saban.
So, while Cowherd did a great job getting people to talk about his show, it's for all of the wrong reasons. Better luck next time, Colin.
