College football recruiting could be in for key signing day change

College football leaders are reportedly vetting a key change in the recruiting process that would align with the revenue share model.

The "Rolling Signing Day" proposal would alter when high school recruits can sign their contracts, which is currently withheld until the December signing period. Instead, recruits could finalize their agreements with schools when contracts are allowed to be delivered on Aug. 1 of their senior year.


“The idea: Recruits can currently receive written contract offers on Aug. 1 heading into their senior year," ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. "Currently, they can’t formalize the agreements with schools until the December signing period, which means the deals aren’t binding. That leaves uncertainty on both sides."

“The idea of a Rolling Signing Day would mean that when an offer is accepted by a recruit, they can sign an agreement that’s binding by both parties," Thamel wrote on X.

Recruiting has changed significantly over the last decade. National Signing Day, previously in February, was a major event each cycle before Early National Signing Day was established in 2017. And the National Letter of Intent was eliminated this year in preparation for revenue share contracts.

It's easy to see why a Rolling Signing Day would benefit schools who want to lock down recruits to binding agreements earlier amid the NIL era. From the player's standpoint, however, inking a contract before playing a snap of a senior season might not be enticing given how the recruiting process can heat up throughout that period.

The idea is just that at this point, though, and it's safe to expect a lengthy discussion period. "It's very early in the process," Thamel wrote.

