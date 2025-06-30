Colorado DL Jehiem Oatis makes it clear why he left Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement
Former five-star defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis opened up about his decision to transfer from Alabama after a dramatic exit during the 2024 season.
Oatis originally signed with the Crimson Tide and former head coach Nick Saban as a top-100 recruit in the class of 2022. The Columbia, Mississippi, native was called upon quickly and earned 10 starts in a Freshman All-SEC season.
Oatis went on to make 13 appearances as a sophomore with three starts. By season's end, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle had amassed 55 tackles (3 for loss) with 1.5 sacks and four pass breakups in 25 total appearances.
Saban's retirement following the 2023 season opened the door for a mass transfer portal exodus. Despite the opportunity and a number of other players taking that path, Oatis elected to return to Alabama and play for new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Following a battle with injuries and getting limited snaps, Oatis announced on Oct. 7 he would take a redshirt and enter the transfer portal. Alabama was just five games into Oatis' junior season, in which he had made four appearances with two tackles and a pass breakup.
Oatis, now at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders, previously cited playing time as a key reason for his decision to transfer. That was nearly 9 months ago, though, and Oatis has shed more light on the situation ahead of his first season with the Buffaloes.
“I left Alabama because I came in with coach Saban, I took it to heart," Oatis said Sunday via On3's Pete Nakos. "That was one of my biggest dreams: To play in college football for coach Saban and win a ring."
There is certainly an adjustment for Oatis from an NIL perspective, as Colorado ranks 47th in collective backing ($5.3 million) for 2025, per NCAA estimates, which ranks Alabama seventh at ($15.9 million).
However, Oatis' move wasn't, seemingly, about the money. He went on to call out DeBoer and the Alabama staff after a disagreement on his health which led to limited snaps.
Oatis continued by calling out DeBoer and the Alabama staff: "The new staff wasn’t for me. And once I found out that they didn’t mess with me, I knew it was time to get up and get out of there.”
Oatis will make his Colorado debut, along with 33 other transfer signees, when the Buffaloes open the 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.