Danny Kanell makes $10 million prediction on Texas QB Arch Manning
Former Florida State and NFL quarterback Danny Kanell is extremley bullish on Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who enters his first season as the starter with the highest NIL valuation in college sports.
Manning has just two starts to his name after backing up Quinn Ewers over his first two seasons at Texas. But his five-star pedigree and family legacy have led to significant expectations for the 6-foot-4, 219-pound passer.
Although it's not clear what the Longhorns are paying their starting quarterback this year, holding an On3 NIL valuation of $6.8 million, Manning leads the way in college athletics.
And he will likely earn at least $10 million to pass up the 2026 NFL Draft and return to school next season, according to Kanell.
"I think he can be the first $10 million a year quarterback if he does that (return)," Kanell said via CBS Sports. "If he plays well this season, he'll be the projected No. 1 overall pick."
"This is a very unique situation where Texas has the money to do it, Arch has the patience to come back and continue to develop, and I think he's smart enough to realize, 'I could use two years fully in college developing as a quarterback so that I am better prepared when I go to the NFL,'" Kanell said.
Kanell's prediction comes on the heels of comments from Manning's grandfather, College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning, who said that he expects his grandson to return to Texas in 2026.
"Arch isn't going to do that (declare for the NFL Draft)," Archie Manning said via Texas Monthly. "He'll be at Texas."
All things considered, Arch Manning has plenty to prove before demanding $10 million in NIL payments or making a move to the NFL. He's certainly shown flashes, specifically in 10 total appearances last season, but the former No. 1 recruit has yet to hold the weight of a full-time starter.
That debut will be a notable one, as Texas is slated to meet Ohio State at The Shoe to open he season. The rematch from the College Football Playoff semifinal will take place on Aug. 30 at noon ET (Fox).