David Pollack shuts down criticism surrounding $4.3 million college football QB
It's not difficult to find criticism surrounding former Georgia star quarterback Carson Beck ahead of his first season at Miami, and college football analyst David Pollack is pushing back against that narrative.
Beck entered last season as the SEC's leading passer after leading UGA to a 13-1 season and narrow College Football Playoff miss as a first-year starter in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound gunslinger was in the preseason conversation for the Heisman Trophy and the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.
Expectations weren't ultimately met, though, as Beck doubled his interception total from the previous season while Georgia's offense struggled as a whole, including the wide receiver position, which led the nation in drops.
Despite the issues, Beck and the Bulldogs made the SEC Championship Game against Texas and were a lock for the playoff. Unfortunately, that was Beck's last appearance for Georgia, as an elbow injury on the last play of the second half ended his 24-3 run as a starter early.
Beck brieflly declared for the 2025 NFL Draft before deciding to return for his final season of eligility. The Jacksonville, Florida, native chose Miami and signed a reported $4.5 million NIL deal to play for the rising Hurricanes.
For Pollack, it's easy to criticize Beck's performance in 2024 when evaluating what to expect from the former four-star at Miami this season.
“Caron Beck’s a good player, man,” Pollack said on "See Ball Get Ball." “I think a lot of people are going to look back and they’ve hated on Carson Beck and they’re like, ‘This kid’s really good.’ Go look at him two years ago. I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘Oh, when you’re throwing to Bowers and McConkey, yeah, anybody can look good.’ No, when you have the anticipation that he has of getting the ball out, like he’s got some good things to him.”
Beck's breakout season in 2023 was aided by stars like wide receiver Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers, both of which went on to post special rookie seasons in the NFL after helping lead UGA to national championships in 2021 and 2022.
Their impacts aside, Beck was extremely efficient as a first-year starter, leading the SEC in passing (third nationally) with 3,941 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to only six interceptions. His 72.4% completion rate ranked fourth in the country.
A fresh start could be what brings Beck back to the elite category. After all, Miami and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson found significant success with former transfer quarterback Cam Ward last season. The Heisman Trophy finalist led the nation's No. 1 offense and posted a 10-3 record before going with the first pick of this year's NFL Draft.
Beck is expected to be healthy after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). His Miami debut will come in anticipated fashion against national champion runner-up Notre Dame.
Miami-Notre Dame is slated for Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.