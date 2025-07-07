David Pollack unsure about $2 million QB after offseason transfer chaos
Questions abound for new UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava after his dramatic transfer from Tennessee, and college football analyst David Pollack isn't exactly sure what to expect.
Iamaleava was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2023 class before signing with the Volunteers on a lofty NIL contract worth approximately $8 million over four years. The former five-star went on to take over the starting role in 2024 and led the Volunteers to their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.
After NIL negotiations – allegedly pushed by Iamaleava's representatives – reportedly stalled in the spring, Iamaleava abruptly entered the transfer portal and signed with UCLA while holding an On3 NIL valuation of $2 million.
"Here’s my question. Honestly, though, what do you expect from Nico?” Pollack said on "See Ball Get Ball." “Like what is your expectation? Do you expect to see the same type of numbers he had at Tennessee? Because here’s the thing: His team is not getting better. That’s what’s unfortunate. His system, is it more friendly and do you get better?”
The Bruins, following the departure of former head coach Chip Kelly, finished 5-7 last season under the leadership of first-year head coach DeShaun Foster.
Iamaleava now faces the challenge of helping UCLA improve on a disappointing season while adapting to a new system and new supporting cast.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound passer completed 63.8% of his passes for 2,930 yards with 19 touchdowns to five interceptions while adding another 358 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 2024.
“The experience is there, the running, by the way, we saw a lot with Nico,” Pollack said. “And he showed us late in the season he was tough, he took hits. He got dinged several times, man, that you kind of worried about his noggin. But new system, going out West. A lot, a lot, a lot of criticism. A lot of criticism. And a lot of talk. I’m very curious to see how all this goes down.”
All things considered, Pollack is pulling for Iamaleava in his fresh start with the Bruins.
“I’m cheering for the kid, I really am,” Pollack said. "I mean, I’m cheering for (Iamaleava) to do well, because I don’t feel like this was his fault. I feel like he was kind of the… he kind of got used in this situation and he kind of got the bad end of this."
Iamaleava will make his UCLA debut at home against Utah on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m. ET (Fox).