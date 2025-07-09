Deion Sanders doesn’t hold back on why certain college football teams keep winning
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is pushing for a cap within the Name, Image and Likeness market as college football programs fight to stay competitive in the aftermath of the House settlement.
While schools can share up to $20.5 million directly to student athletes this year, the revenue share cap doesn't apply to third-party NIL deals. Programs can work with outside partners to give athletes even more opportunities.
Sanders helped turn Colorado around in his second season at the helm, finishing at 9-4 after recording just four wins in 2023.
Despite the promising trajectory of the program, though, Sanders is wary about competing against programs with more backing from an NIL perspective.
"I wish there was a cap," Sanders said Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days. "You know, like, the top-of-the-line player makes this, and if you're not that type of guy, you know you're not going to make that. That's what the NFL does. So, the problem is you got a guy that's not that darn good, but he could go to another school and give him a half a million dollars. And you can't compete with that."
Larger programs have a leg up in recruiting and maintaining top-tier talent. The last three national championship winners – Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State – were among the country's biggest NIL spenders.
Ohio State reportedly spent around $20 million to field its national championship roster last season.
"All you have to do is look at the playoffs and see what those teams spent, and you'll understand darn well why they're in the playoffs," Sanders said. "It's kind of hard to compete with somebody who's giving 25-30 million dollars to a darn freshman class."
"It's crazy," Sanders continued. "We're not complaining, because all these coaches up here can coach their butts off... But what's going on right now don't make sense. We want to say stuff, but we're trying to be professional... But the team that pays them more, pays the most, is going to be there in the end."
All third-party deals totaling over $600, in light of the House settlement, are subject to the NIL Go clearinghouse. That process could begin to reign in unsustainable deals and provide more of an equal playing field.
However, the effectiveness is, and will continue to be, under question, as the current landscape was just instituted on July 1.