Deion Sanders just said what everyone was thinking about Texas Tech
Texas Tech's recent recruiting run is turning heads ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Head coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard left a significant mark in the transfer portal after finishing at 8-5 in 2024. Beating out perennial powers like LSU, Ole Miss and Oregon, the Red Raiders signed the nation's top transfer class.
And that momentum has shifted to the high school recruiting ranks. Texas Tech logged its biggest recruiting win in program history last week when five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo committed to the Red Raiders over major programs like Texas, Ohio State and Michigan.
The Matador Club NIL collective – founded and ran by Texas billionaire Cody Campbell – has helped lead the charge. Ojo's 3-year, $5.1 million deal is the largest revenue share deal in college athletics history.
The money being thrown around by the Red Raiders has caught the attention of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who said what everyone was thinking when addressing Texas Tech's surge during Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday.
"Joey got some money!!," Sanders said. "Spending that money!!"
"I love it, I love it," Sanders continued. "Once upon a time, you guys was talking junk about me going in that portal. Now when everybody go in the portal it's okay. It's cool when they do it, but it's a problem when I do it. Ain't that a rap song?"
Sanders, who has also been extremely active in the transfer portal, spoke highly of McGuire. He recalled their first head-to-head matchup, when Colorado took down Texas Tech on the road, 41-27, in November of last season.
"Let's get this straight," Sanders said. "I love me some Joey McGuire. One of the best coaches in our conference... He's a man of standard. We played there last year and we were getting bombarded by tortillas... And Joey grabbed the microphone and told them to stop throwing at us, or there was going to be some consequences. And I loved that."