DJ Lagway builds on $3.7 million NIL portfolio with commercial alongside Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski
Florida star quarterback DJ Lagway is building a valuable NIL portfolio ahead of his sophomore season, and his latest move comes alongside NFL greats Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski.
Lagway lived up to his five-star pedigree as a true freshman after signing with Billy Napier's Gators as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class. After being thrusted into the fire for an injured Graham Mertz, Lagway helped lead Florida to its first eight-win season since 2020.
Already holding a $3.7 million NIL valuation, Lagway has been a hot commodity for major brands in the Name, Image and Likeness space. The Willis, Texas, native has inked deals with Leaf Trading Cards, Gatorade and Nintendo over the last year.
And his newest partnership is with T-Mobile, which is running a campaign to assist rural high school football programs around the country. Their "Friday Night 5G Lights" program plans to award one school, in a community of at most 150,000 residents, $1 million this year.
As a part of the promotion, Lagway took part in a commercial alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and four-time Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski. T-Mobile released an inside-look at the production with some words between Lagway and the two NFL stars.
According to T-Mobile's website, 450 schools will win $5,000 on "$5K Fridays" this fall while 25 finalists earn $25,000 and one winner is awarded $1 million. The grand prize winner will be announced on October 30.
The campaign kicked off last year, when Oklahoma’s Inola High School took home the top prize.
Lagway got his career started at Willis High School, where he set a Texas Class 6A record for passing touchdowns in a single season with 58.
The Gators will open the 2025 season at home against Long Island on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+).