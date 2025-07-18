Elite 5-star EDGE feels the pull from college football’s emerging NIL powerhouse
The recruitment of five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton will heat up over the next year as the class of 2027 star entertains some of the top college football programs in the country.
Guyton (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) was a Max Preps Freshman All-American after racking up 82 tackles (19.5 for loss) with 10 sacks in 2023 for Savannah (Georgia) Christian.
He totaled 52 tackles (13.5 for loss) with 6.5 sacks as a sophomore last season before transferring to Benedictine Military School, also in Savannah. Guyton ranks as the No. 1 EDGE, the No. 1 player in the state and the top overall player in his class, per Rivals.
Guyton has attended camps at in-state powerhouse Georgia and Florida State this year before taking his only trip of the summer to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have made a name for themselves as of late thanks to a strong Name, Image and Likeness arm that rivals some of the game's biggest programs.
Backed by billionaire Cody Campbell and The Matador Collective, Texas Tech signed the nation's top transfer class and holds a commitment from top offensive tackle Felix Ojo in the class of 2026.
Guyton, not knowing what to expect out of his trip to Lubbock, revealed that head coach Joey McGuire and Co. made quite the impression, according to On3's Chad Simmons.
“It is not what I thought it would be out there," Gutyton said. "I toured the campus, I saw how life could be out there. I took part in their camp, and I learned that Texas Tech is a great school."
Texas Tech hasn't one more than eight games since 2009, yet the Big 12 program is making waves on the recruiting trail by enticing elite prospects and transfer players with lofty NIL packages. For example, Ojo's revenue-share deal is reportedly worth $5.1 million over three years.
“In Lubbock, everyone talks to one another, everyone gets along, and there was no bad energy out there," Guyton said. "The atmosphere is calm, they have a lot going on financially, and the coaches made me feel comfortable. It was great visit, and it could be a good fit for me.”
The Red Raiders appear to have entered Guyton's radar. Whether a significant NIL package will be the difference maker is under question, though, as the highly-coveted prospect claimed that development sits above all.
“My goal is to get to the NFL, so it is not about me going to the highest bidder with NIL, but to go play for someone who can help me get there and make a lot of money," Guyton said. "Money matters to us all, and I want to help my family, but development comes first.”
Guyton holds an On3 NIL valuation of $395,000 entering his junior high school season.