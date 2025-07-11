Elite $516k USC commit reveals massive purchase for family member
Five-star USC commit Keenyi Pepe is already taking advantage of his Name, Image and Likeness earnings.
Pepe (6-foot-7, 325 pounds) plays for high school powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where he is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle, the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 6 overall recruit in the 2026 class.
Head coach Lincoln Riley's Trojans landed Pepe on May 1 over major programs like Georgia, Miami and Florida. The highly-coveted protector is an anchor of USC's class that currently ranks first nationally.
Pepe holds an On3 NIL valuation of $516,000 as he enters his senior high school season. Although his NIL package with USC is undisclosed, millions in revenue share deals have already found their way into the high school ranks, and Pepe's deal is believed to be competitive with the recent trend.
And Pepe's first significant purchase is a heartwarming one. In a social media post on Thursday, he revealed a brand new Cadillac Escalade gifted to his mother for her birthday.
"Happy early birthday, mama," Pepe wrote.
The pricing on a 2025 Cadillac Escalade ranges from $90,000 to $163,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.
Whatever the exact price tag was, Pepe's mother will certainly be riding in style as her son finishes out his dominant high school career.