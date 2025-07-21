ESPN analyst names SEC QB who could be the next Garrett Nussmeier
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is in the midst of a unique college football journey, and ESPN's Tom Luginbill believes another SEC passer could benefit from using that blueprint.
Nussmeier, although highly recruited while coming out of Flower Mound, Texas, in 2021, chose to wait his turn behind starters like Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Nussmeier could have easily transferred elsewhere, but his decision to stay put is beginning to pay off.
As a first-year starter last season, the LSU star finished second in the SEC with 4,052 passing yards while throwing 29 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He elected to forgo a chance at the 2025 NFL Draft and enters his final season as one of the top quarterbacks in the game.
Nussmeier holds the fifth-highest NIL valuation in college athletics at $3.8 million.
According to Luginbill, the next quarterback that could take Nussmeier's path is Alabama's Ty Simpson.
"Simpson has the opportunity, to me, to prove that he can be the next version of Carson Beck, be the next version of Garrett Nussmeier — the guy that had multiple opportunities to leave, and didn’t, Luginbill said on "The Next Round." "High-profile recruit, could have gone and made a bunch of money somewhere in the transfer portal market."
Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck took a similar route before transferring to Miami this offseason. He waited for his chance behind two-time national champion Stetson Bennett and found success with a 24-3 record as a Bulldog.
Simpson, holding an On3 NIL valuation of $281,000 is expected to be the starter for head coach Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide after a 9-4 season behind the arm of NFL-bound Jalen Milroe.
Simpson was a five-star recruit when coming out of Martin, Tennessee, in the class of 2022 and played behind Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young before backing up Milroe for the last two seasons.
With 16 appearances to his name and zero starts, there are more questions than answers when evaluating Simpson. However, DeBoer and the Alabama staffed have expressed confidence after a strong spring. And Luginbill is bullish on the potential of the redshirt junior.
"He’s probably the most ready to make that jump," he said. "And if he does, then maybe six, eight weeks into the season we’re having those same conversations that we had about Carson Beck’s first year as a starter (and) Garrett Nussmeier's first year as a starter. Sometimes when you choose to stick around, it ends up being the best thing for you long-term.”
Simpson is expected to make his starting debut when Alabama visits Florida State on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).