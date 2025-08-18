ESPN Releases Updated FPI College Football Rankings Before 2025 Season
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ole Miss Rebels
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- LSU Tigers
- Florida Gators
- USC Trojans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Clemson Tigers
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Kansas State Wildcats
- SMU Mustangs
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Auburn Tigers
- BYU Cougars
- Missouri Tigers
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Indiana Hoosiers
The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, and ESPN has updated its Football Power Index (FPI) rankings for the top 25 teams in the country.
According to ESPN, FPI measures teams' strengths as a barometer for predicting performance over a season of work. The rankings represent how many points, above or below average, a team is with projected results based on 20,000 computer simulations, using index ratings, results to date and the schedule as a whole.
Coming off back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, the Texas Longhorns pace the country at the No. 1 spot, followed by Georgia (No. 2), Alabama (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 4) and Penn State (No. 5).
Notre Dame sits just outside the top five at No. 6, with No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 10 Ole Miss rounding out the top 10.
In total, the SEC leads the country with six selections in that exclusive group. The Big Ten follows with three programs in the top 10 and Notre Dame (independent) stands alone with no ACC or Big 12 teams selected.
The bottom 15 includes trending SEC programs like South Carolina (No. 11), LSU (No. 12) and Florida (No. 13) with Big Ten blue-bloods USC (No. 14) and Michigan (No. 15) in tow. The ACC's powers – Clemson and Miami – sit 16th and 17th, respectively.
Three Big 12 teams make appearances in the final group – No. 18 Kansas State, No. 22 BYU and No. 24 Arizona State – with SEC programs Oklahoma (No. 20), Auburn (No. 21) and Missouri (No. 23) in the mix. And Indiana represents the final spot at 25th.
NIL backing plays a major role
It's no surprise to see the top programs, in terms of Name, Image and Likeness funding, lead the way. Texas is projected to be the largest spender this year with Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Texas A&M in the top 10 nationally, per NCAA estimates.
The Buckeyes reportedly spent over $20 million on their national championship roster last season, believed to be the most well-funded team in the country. That label could belong to the Longhorns this year, as Steve Sarkisian and Co. are reportedly fielding a roster that is worth upwards of $40 million.
Then there are teams like Florida and Michigan. Although they are both coming off inconsistent seasons, recruiting and transfer portal additions, via NIL war chests, have added the talent to contend. The Wolverines and Gators rank sixth and seventh in NIL backing, respectively, and find themselves in ESPN FPI's Top 25.
The 2025 season will kickoff in a big way with a top-four matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Ohio State (Aug. 30 at noon ET on Fox). It will be interesting to see how ESPN's model adjusts to the outcome and where the loser lands for Week 2.