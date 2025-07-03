Every SEC football team’s projected NIL leader for 2025
As Name, Image and Likeness deals reshape college football, teams around the country are shelling out millions of dollars to field their 2025 rosters in hopes to reach the College Football Playoff and ultimately a shot at the national championship.
This is especially true for college football's most dominant conference. The SEC – winners of 13 of the last 19 national titles, including three this decade – features two of the top-four highest-valued players in the country and six of the top-15.
Here's how the SEC’s 16 teams stack up when listed by their highest-valued players, per On3 NIL valuations, ahead of the 2025 season.
Mississippi State: QB Kamario Taylor
True freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor signed with Mississippi State as a four-star recruit when coming out of Noxubee County High School in Macon, Mississippi, in class of 2025. Ranked as the nation's No. 8 quarterback signee, he leads the Bulldogs with an NIL valuation of $487,000.
Kentucky: DL David Gusta
Kentucky signed defensive lineman David Gusta in the offseason after he entered the transfer portal following four seasons at Washington State. The San Bernardino, California, native was ranked as the No. 2 transfer player at the position and holds an NIL valuation of $701,000 entering his final season.
Tennessee: OT David Sanders Jr.
No Tennessee signee was as highly-touted as five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., who joined the Volunteers as the No. 3 player at the position and a top-15 recruit in the class of 2025. The Providence Day School (Charlotte, North Carolina) product already leads the way with a $891,000 NIL valuation.
Georgia: WR Zachariah Branch
Former USC standout Zachariah Branch transferred to Georgia in the winter. The former five-star was rated as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2023 when coming out of high school powerhouse Bishop Gorman. Branch tops all Bulldogs with an NIL valuation of $1.1 million as a junior.
Missouri: QB Beau Pribula
Missouri signed former Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula in the winter after Nittany Lions' starter Drew Allar announced his return in 2025. Pribula, out of York, Pennsylvania, has 19 total touchdowns to one interception over two seasons and leads the Tigers with a $1.1 million NIL valuation as a junior.
Ole Miss: OT Diego Pounds
Ole Miss offensive lineman Diego Pounds started at left tackle in nine games last season after spending two seasons at North Carolina. The former three-star recruit out of Raleigh, North Carolina, leads all Rebels with a $1.1 million NIL valuation.
Texas A&M: WR Kevin Concepcion, $1.2 million
NC State transfer wide receiver Kevin Concepcion joined Texas A&M in the winter as the No. 18 overall transfer and the No. 5 transfer player at the position. The former ACC Rookie of the Year (2023) paces all Aggies with an NIL valuation of $1.2 million.
Vanderbilt: QB Diego Pavia
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia earned SEC Newcomer of the Year honors in 2024 after transferring from New Mexico State. The former unranked recruit totaled 28 touchdowns to four interceptions, leading the Commodores to their best season since 2013. He paces the program with an NIL valuation of $1.6 million.
Auburn: QB Jackson Arnold
Jackson Arnold transferred from Oklahoma in the winter after signing with the Sooners as a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. With 17 appearances and five starts under his belt, Arnold leads Auburn with an NIL valuation of $2 million.
Arkansas: QB Taylen Green
Taylen Green posted a standout season at Arkansas in 2024 after spending the previous three seasons at Boise State. The Lewisville, Texas, native passed up the NFL Draft to return to the Razorbacks as a senior and leads the team with a $2.7 million NIL valuation.
Alabama: WR Ryan Williams
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams lived up to his five-star pedigree with a Freshman All-American season in 2024. The Mobile, Alabama, native already leads the Crimson Tide with an NIL valuation of $2.7 million.
Oklahoma: QB John Mateer
John Mateer transferred to Oklahoma after a breakout 2024 season at Washington State. Mateer, ranked as the No. 3 transfer quarterback, followed former Cougar's offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to the Sooners and leads the program with a $2.7 million NIL valuation.
Florida: QB DJ Lagway
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway signed with the Gators as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2024 and was thrown into the fire to replace injured Graham Mertz last season. The Willis, Texas, native certainly answered and led Florida to its best season since 2020. Lagway leads the way with a $3.7 million NIL valuation.
South Carolina: QB LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers earned SEC Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American honors in 2024 after the Florence, South Carolina, native led the Gamecocks to their best season since 2017. The former three-star recruit paces the team with a $3.7 million NIL valuation.
LSU: QB Garrett Nussmeier
LSU's Garrett Nussmeier led the Tigers to a nine-win season in 2024 as a first-year starter after waiting his turn behind Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Nussmeier returns as the SEC's veteran passer with 31 games under his belt and leads LSU with a $3.8 million NIL valuation.
Texas: QB Arch Manning
While Texas quarterback Arch Manning has just two starts under his belt entering his redshirt sophomore season, his family legacy and talented five-star pedigree make him the highest-valued player in college athletics. Manning, with the starting nod in 2025, holds an NIL valuation of $6.8 million.