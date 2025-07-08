Felix Ojo’s agent sets the record straight on the biggest rev-share deal in college football
Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo is the centerpiece of the largest revenue share deal in college athletics after committing to Texas Tech.
The Mansfield, Texas, native ranks as the top player at the position and one of the highest-touted recruits in the 2026 class. Multiple major college football programs were in the hunt for Ojo's services, but it was the Red Raiders that outbid some of the biggest spenders in NIL for his commitment.
The lucrative deal is worth $5.1 million over three years for the highest-rated commit in Texas Tech history. And this comes in the aftermath of the House settlement, which capped schools at $20.5 million to field rosters this year.
Larger programs like Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Ole Miss and Ohio State, among others, weren't able to sway Ojo from the Red Raiders, backed by The Matador Fund collective that is driven by billionaire booster Cody Campbell.
Ojo's agent, Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management, confirmed the reported numbers around Ojo's revenue share deal on Monday before revealing that his other offers decreased "overnight" as the new NIL model was instituted on July 1.
"What a lot of schools are going to do is allow that House settlement cap to lower the numbers," Shelby said via Front Office Sports. "We've seen that with Felix. Some numbers went down overnight, based on the House settlement."
Schools now face the challenge of maintaining competive football rosters while also backing other sports, including those in the non-revenue space.
"And I understand that," Shelby continued. "When you have $20.5 million that you can spend, football is probably going to average $16 million, and there is 105 players. So, you really have to have a good GM and a good staff to really be able to manage that money."
Supporting head coach Joey McGuire, general manager James Blanchard has put a significant stamp on the program's best recruiting run, featuring the top transfer class in the 2025 cycle over major powers like LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Miami.
As Felix's other NIL packages began to dip in light of the revenue share cap, Blanchard and Co. stuck to the original figure. And that seems to have been a major factor in the decision.
"So a lot of the numbers will go down," Shelby said. "In Felix's case, that stayed the same. So, he didn't lose anything (with Texas Tech) overnight with the House settlement, and that eventually won out with Felix."