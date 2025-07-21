Flau'jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd among 14 college stars signed to Unrivaled NIL deals
The Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league continues to shake up the game. Following its inaugural season, Unrivaled announced it has signed 14 women's college basketball stars to NIL deals to show its commitment to growing the women's game and creating a pipeline from college to the pros.
Unrivaled was founded by WNBA superstars Napheesa Collier, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and Breanna Stewart, a reigning WNBA champion with the New York Liberty.
This year's class of standouts signing deals includes LSU triple-threat Flau'jae Johnson, national champion Azzi Fudd of UConn, and USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins, who will spend most of the year recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the NCAA tournament.
UCLA sister duo Lauren and Sienna Betts, Iowa State's Audi Crooks, Texas star Madison Booker, former Notre Dame teammates Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, and Fudd's UConn teammate Sarah Strong are also included in the star-studded class.
"This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women’s game and holistically supporting athletes," Luke Cooper, President of Basketball Operations at Unrivaled, said in a statement.
"Investing in elite women’s basketball talent is central to Unrivaled’s mission."
All players will attend The Future is Unrivaled summit in Miami from July 31-August 2, where they will be mentored with brand-building workshops, skill development, and content creation for the league.
Players are not required to sign with Unrivaled after their college careers, but they will be provided with financial backing, marketing opportunities, and media exposure while their deals run through the end of the 2025-26 season.
