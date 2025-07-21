Name Image Likeness

Flau'jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd among 14 college stars signed to Unrivaled NIL deals

Women's college basketball stars Flau'jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd, and JuJu Watkins are among the 14 NCAA players to sign unprecedented NIL deals with the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league.

Josh Sanchez

Flau’Jae Johnson on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre.
Flau’Jae Johnson on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league continues to shake up the game. Following its inaugural season, Unrivaled announced it has signed 14 women's college basketball stars to NIL deals to show its commitment to growing the women's game and creating a pipeline from college to the pros.

Unrivaled was founded by WNBA superstars Napheesa Collier, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and Breanna Stewart, a reigning WNBA champion with the New York Liberty.

This year's class of standouts signing deals includes LSU triple-threat Flau'jae Johnson, national champion Azzi Fudd of UConn, and USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins, who will spend most of the year recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the NCAA tournament.

MORE: Beauty brand levels up women's basketball support with Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers

UCLA sister duo Lauren and Sienna Betts, Iowa State's Audi Crooks, Texas star Madison Booker, former Notre Dame teammates Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, and Fudd's UConn teammate Sarah Strong are also included in the star-studded class.

"This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women’s game and holistically supporting athletes," Luke Cooper, President of Basketball Operations at Unrivaled, said in a statement.

"Investing in elite women’s basketball talent is central to Unrivaled’s mission."

MORE: NIL powerhouses Azzi Fudd, Livvy Dunne join star-studded sparkling water investment

All players will attend The Future is Unrivaled summit in Miami from July 31-August 2, where they will be mentored with brand-building workshops, skill development, and content creation for the league.

Players are not required to sign with Unrivaled after their college careers, but they will be provided with financial backing, marketing opportunities, and media exposure while their deals run through the end of the 2025-26 season.

UConn guard Azzi Fudd gets confettied by teammates while interviewed by ESPN after the national championship
UConn guard Azzi Fudd gets confettied by teammates while interviewed by ESPN reporter Holly Rowe after the national championship game. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the the latest NIL news around the NCAA from NIL on SI

Greg McElroy shares why Arch Manning is one of Texas’ biggest question marks

President Donald Trump's executive order could change college athletics amid NIL controversy

Cavinder twins reveal seven ‘simple’ steps to becoming NIL millionaires

Former Big Ten superstar receives final decision on NCAA lawsuit over denied NIL money

14-year-old soccer phenom makes NIL history with first partnership

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Home/NIL News