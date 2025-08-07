Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos’ NIL salary revealed
New Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos will reportedly make nearly $1 million in NIL salary this season after a chaotic transfer portal journey and an offseason filled with bold claims.
The former three-star recruit began his career at UCF in 2022. After appearing in five games as a true freshman, he joined head coach and offensive guru Bill O'Brien at Boston College.
Castellanos found some success as a first-year starter in 2023, totaling 28 touchdowns with 2,248 passing yards and another 1,113 yards on the ground in 13 games. The Waycross, Georgia, native was expected to grown into one of the ACC's top quarterbacks as a junior.
However, Castellanos chose to end his Boston College career early. After three consecuitive losses, he suffered an injury on Nov. 9 against Syracuse, prompting O'Brien to start backup Grayson James the following week.
Castellanos responded by announcing his plans to sit out the rest of the season and enter the transfer portal. He wound up at Florida State, where he will reportedly make upwards of $800,000 to lead the Seminoles this season, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Castellanos’ Comments Make Offseason Headlines
Castellanos has not lacked in confidence ahead of FSU's season opener against SEC powerhouse Alabama and provided some bulletin board material for head coach Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide.
"I dreamed of moments like this," Castellanos said via On3 in June. "I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
The direct shot at Alabama was particularly odd given the Seminoles' 2-10 finish last season. But that was apparently intended to instill some confidence in the struggling ACC power, according to their new quarterback.
"We stand on what I said," Castellanos said at ACC Media Day. "I said what I said, and we stand on that. I don't mean no disrespect to none of those guys at Alabama or anything like that. I just have confidence in my guys and the work we have been putting in and preparing and the preparation we've been putting together. That's all that was. No disrespect to those guys, but we stand on what I said."
Florida State will host Alabama on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC). The Crimson Tide, coming off a 9-4 finish, are listed as 13-point favorites (ESPN BET).