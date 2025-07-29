College football legend Jadeveon Clowney tutors $1.8 million star pass rusher with No. 1 overall pick potential
Former South Carolina star and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Jadeveon Clowney appears to be passing down his pass-rushing knowledge to one of the top players in college football.
Clowney broke out in 2011 as the SEC's Freshman of the Year and went on to build one of the greatest careers in Gamecock history.
In his three-year career, the Rock Hill, South Carolina, native set single-season program records for sacks (13) and tackles for loss (23.5) while earning First-Team All-America honors two times.
Clowney, whose No. 7 South Carolina jersey is retired, was the top pick in the 2014 draft and went on to post 58 sacks as a pro. The three-time Pro Bowler is currently a free-agent and took some time recently to work with South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart.
Stewart shared a photo of he and Clowney during a workout on Monday.
Stewart (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) put college football on notice as a true freshman in 2024, totaling 6.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 13 games. The former five-star out of the District of Columbia was named to the SEC's All-Freshman team and earned Freshman All-America honors.
Stewart's rise to stardom has led to some considerable hype, as he holds an On3 NIL valuation of $1.8 million and is considered as an early contender for No. 1 overall pick honors in the 2027 NFL Draft.
Who better to learn from than a legendary pass rusher and former No. 1 pick like Clowney?
Stewart and the Gamecocks, following a 9-4 season, will open 2025 against Virginia Tech at home on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. ET (ESPN).