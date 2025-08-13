Name Image Likeness

Former 5-star reportedly has ‘slight edge’ in Ohio State QB battle before Texas matchup

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks Julian Sayin (10) and Lincoln Kienholz (3) talk to head coach Ryan Day
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks Julian Sayin (10) and Lincoln Kienholz (3) talk to head coach Ryan Day / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day are approaching decision time at quarterback as the highly-anticipated season opener against Texas looms.

Will Howard helped propel the Buckeyes to a national championship last season as a fifth-year senior and former Kansas State transfer. This season, the Big 10 powerhouse won't have the benefit of such experience at the helm of the offense.

The trio of contenders – redshirt freshman Julian Sayin, redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and true freshman Tavien St. Clair – are each competing for their first opportunity as a starter.

Day and Co. have had a full spring of work and a couple of weeks of fall camp to evaluate the position. With time running out before the season opener against the Longhorns on Aug. 30, it's Sayin that reportedly has a "slight edge," according to On3's Pete Nakos.

"Sources have given  the slight edge to this point in fall camp, but the separation between the former five-star recruit and  is not wide enough to this point for Day to name a starting quarterback," Nakos wrote.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10)
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sayin, a former five-star, transferred to Ohio State from Alabama at the beginning of 2024 after the retirement of Nick Saban. The Carlsbad, California, native holds a $1.1 million NIL valuation and was one of the top-rated prospects in his class.

With Kienholz, a former four-star out of Pierre, South Dakota, pushing Sayin for the starting job, Day and his staff aren't expected to announce their decision until next week at the earliest.

"Ryan Day has mentioned this could come down to the wire," Nakos wrote. "The Buckeyes are scheduled to have another scrimmage this weekend, but a source said a formal quarterback announcement could come middle to late next week."

Ohio State-Texas is slated for Aug. 30 at noon ET in Columbus (Fox).

