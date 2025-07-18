Former Big Ten superstar receives final decision on NCAA lawsuit over denied NIL money
Former Ohio State quarterback Terrell Pryor is seeking damages from the NCAA for being denied Name, Image and Likeness money during his Buckeyes career from 2008-10.
The former five-star recruit out of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, bursted onto the scene in Columbus, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in his first season. Pryor went on to break an Ohio State record for career rushing yards by a quarterback (2,164) and earned Rose Bowl MVP honors in 2010 before a controversial ending to his college career.
Along with four other Buckeyes, Pryor was suspended by the NCAA for receiving imperimissable benefits from a tatoo parlor. The scandal resulted in Pryor declaring for the NFL Draft early and the resignation of national champion head coach Jim Tressel.
Pryor, a third-round pick, went on to play nine seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2019. He went on to join a large number of former college athletes to sue the NCAA in October over denied NIL funds, arguing he was “purposefully excluded from this waterfall of money for many years.”
College athletes were banned from earning NIL money before the new era was instituted in July of 2021. Pryor's suit claimed that he “would have been one of the highest paid collegiate athletes in the country” if current NIL rules were in effect during his acclaimed career.
However, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio dismissed Pryor's case on Friday, according to records obtained by On3's Pete Nakos.
Judge Sarah D. Morrison wrote that Ohio State has sovereign immunity and that Pryor's claims against the NCAA do not fall within the four-year statute of limitations for antitrust claims.
Despite the reasonable argument by Pryor, who would have likely hauled in millions of NIL dollars as a Buckeyes, his case has come to an unwanted end.