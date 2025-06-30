Former college football star leverages viral college moment for newest endorsement deal
Former Oregon star quarterback Dillion Gabriel is making the most out of a viral college football moment for one of his first endorsement deals at the NFL level.
A former UCF and Oklahoma transfer, Gabriel was one of the best quarterbacks in the country while leading the Oregon Ducks to an undefeated regular season, Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth in 2024.
Gabriel completed 72.9% of his passes for 3,857 yards with 30 touchdowns to six interceptions while adding seven touchdowns on the ground in 14 games. The Mililani, Hawaii, native earned Big Ten MVP, First-Team All-America and Heisman Trophy finalist honors for his efforts.
Gabriel, who held a $1.9 million On3 NIL valuation, went on to become the 94th overall pick to the Cleveland Browns in the third round of this year's NFL Draft.
As he battles for the starting nod, Gabriel has partnered with Chrysler to represent the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, one of his first deals as a pro.
The deal, facilitated by Opendorse, comes on the heels of a viral moment from the 2024 season, when Gabriel used his Pacifica minivan to gift his Ducks teammates with headphones.
“We’re thrilled that Dillon has chosen the Pacifica as his personal vehicle,” Chrysler brand CEO Chris Feuell said in a release.“He could drive anything, but he decided to focus on the comfort, safety, and style of our Pacifica. We’re proud to accompany him in this new phase of his career and to see how this vehicle continues to represent his team spirit.”
Gabriel is just beginning his business ventures as an NFL passer, and it makes perfect sense for him to get things kicked off with a partnership with Chrysler's flagship minivan.
“I like to joke that I was born to be comfortable,” Gabriel said in the release. “Considering the costs, insurance, and the ability to bring everyone aboard, the minivan has always been the ideal choice. When you travel together, whether for training, away games, or simply to go eat, you create memories that last a lifetime.”