Former Georgia head coach roasts Carson Beck after $4 million transfer move to Miami
Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt had jokes for new Miami quarterback Carson Beck at ACC Media Day on Tuesday.
Richt, a former Hurricanes quarterback and assistant under Florida State legend Bobby Bowden, retired in 2018 after head coaching stints at Georgia (2001-15) and Miami (2016-18).
Richt won a pair of SEC championships with the Bulldogs, and his .728 winning percentage ranks third in UGA history. At Miami, he won the ACC in 2017 while being named the conference's coach of the year.
Having taken a similar path as Beck, who transferred from Georgia after five years in the program and two seasons as a starter, Richt poked some fun at the new Hurricanes quarterback as Beck prepares for his first and final season at Miami.
Beck reportedly signed a $4.5 million deal with head coach Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes and could make up to $6 million with incentives this year.
"You were at Georgia, went to Miami," Richt joked. "I was at Georgia, went to Miami. The only difference is you got paid more than I did."
After initially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Beck will finish out his career closer to home as a Jacksonville, Florida, native. And he might make more in NIL money than he would have had he turned pro.
But to earn an early draft selection next spring, Beck will need to improve on an inconsistent season. The former four-star lead the SEC in passing as a first-year starter in 2023 but went on to double his interception total last season before going down with a season-ending injury in the SEC championship.
Expected to be fully healthy, Beck is slated to make his Miami debut in the season opener against Notre Dame on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).