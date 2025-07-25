Former NFL player predicts ACC QB as top contender for Heisman Trophy
There are a handful of college football stars that will end up in New York in December as finalists for the 2025 Heisman Trophy, and one player stands out as the front runner for the prestigious award, according to former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas.
Among top returning quarterbacks, Clemson's Cade Klubnik is preparing for his final season after a career year in 2024. The former five-star helped lead the Tigers to an ACC championship after 43 touchdowns with 3,639 passing yards and another 463 yards on the ground.
While Klubnik might not be as popular as Texas' Arch Manning, Penn State's Drew Allar or LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, the Clemson star will be in contention for this year's Heisman Trophy with a complete season, according to Douglas, a former Louisville All-American and 10-year NFL veteran.
“I thought he made tremendous strides last season and he’s really grasping Garrett Riley – the little brother of Lincoln Riley – his offense," Douglas said on ESPN's "Get Up." "This is a guy that has an opportunity this year. If he is on the right track from start to finish, he will be up for a Heisman.”
Klubnik, holding a $3.4 million On3 NIL valuation, accounted for more touchdowns as a junior (14 games) than he did in his previous 23 appearances combined. And Clemson will return three of its top receivers this season in Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and TJ Moore.
Winning the Heisman Trophy, though, often times comes down to performances in big-time matchups, making Klubnik's appearances against LSU, SMU, Louisville and South Carolina incredibly important.
The season will open in a significant way, a home matchup against Nussmeier's Tigers on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.