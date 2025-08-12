FSU QB Thomas Castellanos reportedly 'incredibly inconsistent' before Alabama opener
Quarterback Thomas Castellanos will make his Florida State debut against SEC powerhouse Alabama on Aug. 30, and early reviews from his fall camp performance could be a cause for concern.
Castellanos, a former UCF transfer, started 13 games at Boston College in 2023 as a first-year starter. After throwing for 2,248 yards, rushing for 1,113 yards and totaling 28 touchdowns that season, he returned for what was expected to be a big year.
However, eight games into the season, Castellanos chose to sit out and enter the transfer portal once again. The former three-star had been nursing an injury suffered against Syracuse and was expected to be held out for backup quarterback Grayson James.
After signing with head coach Mike Norvell's Seminoles on a reported NIL deal worth around $800,000, Castellanos has taken a vocal approach to his new role at FSU. He boldy called out Alabama before doubling-down on his takes at ACC Media Day.
"I dreamed of moments like this," Castellanos said via On3 in June. "I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
Despite Castellanos' clear confidence in his ability, those who have been around the program during fall camp haven't been impressed, according to Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports.
"I was told that during this first week of practice, going through their first scrimmage, that he's been incredibly inconsistent," Marcello said. "He's been absorbing sacks a little bit more often. I did get the precautionary thing of like, 'Well, it's not live, so we don't know how he's going to react in games.' "But they have not been wowed is what one source down there told me, so far."
Castellanos is only one piece to a largely new roster at FSU. He is being challenged with acclimating to new teammates and the system under first-year coordinator Gus Malzahn.
But there are some lofty expectations for Norvell and Co. following a 2-10 season, and Castellanos has inserted himself as the face of the program. His comments about Alabama have only added to the pressure.
Florida State will host the Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).