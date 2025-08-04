Greg McElroy 'bullish’ on emerging Big Ten QB entering 2025 season
No Big Ten quarterback will be spotlighted more than Penn State star Drew Allar throughout the 2025 college football season, but there is another name within the conference that deserves a deeper look, according to former Alabama national champion quarterback Greg McElroy.
Allar returns as arguably the top passer in the Big Ten and a potential first-round NFL Draft pick after leading the Nittany Lions to their first College Football Playoff appearance.
With other names like Dillion Gabriel (Oregon) and Will Howard (Ohio State) now in the NFL, there is room for another quarterback to rise to stardom this season.
And there is a lot to like about the potential of Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, who was one of the top transfer players in the 2025 cycle and holds a $1.4 million On3 NIL valuation as a junior.
"What I love is their quarterback, Fernando Mendoza," McElroy said on "Always College Football." "I think he's very, very gifted. But what I like most about this addition is the mobility factor."
Mendoza (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) signed with head coach Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers after a breakout sophomore campaign at Cal. The former three-star out of Miami, Florida, completed 68.7% of his passes for 3,004 yards with 16 touchdowns to six interceptions in 12 games for the Golden Bears.
Mendoza also added 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His mobility potential is a key reason why McElroy is "bullish" on the Hoosiers' next quarterback.
"And with Fernando Mendoza's mobility, that could open up a whole new world of what Indiana will ultimately be offensively," he said. "So, very bullish on their quarterback, his mobility, and how there won't be any drop off year-over-year, even though there is a new starter that is being thrust in for the Hoosiers."
Cignetti and Co. have plenty of questions after posting the first 11-win season and playoff appearance in program history. Can that success be replicated despite losing star quarterback Kurtis Rourke to eligibility?
"I believe the Indiana Hoosiers will back up what they did this past season," McElroy said. "And I don't know if the record will be quite as good as 11-1, but I do think they absolutely have the capabilities of getting back into the playoff mix with what returns and some of the additions that they've made."
Mendoza is slated to make his Indiana debut at home against Old Dominion on Aug. 30 at 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1).