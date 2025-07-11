Greg McElroy didn't hesitate naming the best QB in college football entering 2025
After the departure of Cam Ward, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders to the NFL, there has been a strong debate about who is the best returning quarterback in college football.
Many experts have pointed to Arch Manning, who is primed to step into a full-time starting role at Texas. Manning has shown flashes of greatness in limited action, but ESPN's Greg McElroy has his eyes on another returning star in the sport.
During an appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up' on Thursday, McElroy made his choice clear when asked about who is the best quarterback in college football.
"I'm going with Cade Klubnik," McElroy said. "It's a bit of a projection because this is a guy that, two years ago, had the weight of the world, the expectations on his shoulders in the first year as a full-time starter, and it wasn't good. It wasn't great.
"It got better as the season went along, but it really wasn't very good throughout the course of the entire season. But last year, what a jump he made. He was fantastic. Now, I think the sky's the limit with a veteran receiving corps and a really good offensive line."
McElroy's selection was not surprising, as he also had Klubnik ranked No. 1 among college football quarterbacks earlier this offseason.
Klubnik is coming off the best season of his career, during which he passed for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns. He added another 463 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, both career highs. He led the Tigers to another ACC championship, winning MVP honors for the second time in his career.
Klubnik enters his senior season as one of the all-time leading quarterbacks in program history. Notably, he ranks top five in school history for passing touchdowns (57), passing yards (7,180), and completions (659).
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder signed with Clemson as a five-star prospect from Austin, Texas. He was the No. 1 quarterback and No. 18 overall prospect in the class of 2021, according to the On3 industry ranking.
Klubnik has also found success off the field, with a projected NIL valuation of $3.4 million. According to On3, he has signed notable NIL deals with Rhoback, Beats by Dre, and Collegiate Legends.
Klubnik and Clemson will open the 2025 season against LSU on Aug. 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm/CT on ABC.