Greg McElroy names $1.1 million QB as front-runner for Ohio State starting job
The key question facing head coach Ryan Day and defending national champion Ohio State is who will take the reigns at quarterback.
Former Kansas State transfer Will Howard left big shoes to fill after leading the Big Ten in passing while leading the Buckeyes to their ninth national title and their first under Day's leadership.
With Howard now beginning his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will step into the role for the 2025 college football season? That competition is down to redshirt freshman Julian Sayin, junior Lincoln Kienholz and true freshman Tavien St. Clair.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, a former Alabama national champion quarterback, appears to be sold on Sayin after spring practice and just ahead of fall camp.
"I think after the national championship run, they still have quality guys to take over that quarterback spot," McElroy said on "Always College Football." "Regardless of who ends up being the guy, and I think it'll be Julian Sayin."
Sayin (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) transferred to Ohio State after signing with Alabama in the class of 2024. The former five-star made his transfer decision after the retirement of Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, and elected to sit behind Howard and wait his turn to lead the Buckeyes.
The Carlsbad, California, native made four appearances as a true freshman, completing 5-of-12 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Elsewhere, Kienholz did not record a stat and St. Clair was in the midst of his senior high school season at Bellefontaine (Ohio).
Despite the unknowns surrounding Sayin, who already holds a $1.1 million On3 NIL valuation, McElroy is confident that Ohio State's uber-talented roster will help ease the transition.
"I'm not concerned about the supporting cast and the personnel they have at wide receiver, how they're likely going to be able to run the football, how the offensive line should fare," McElroy said. "I think they're going to be just fine."
The Buckeyes return one of the top players in the country in All-American Jeremiah Smith, who also took home Big Ten freshman and wide receiver of the year honors in 2024. He will be vocal point of the offense, along with standout receiver Carnell Tate, for whoever starts at quarterback.
"So, whoever ends up being the starter, like I said, I think it'll be Julian Sayin, he should be well equipped with a tremendous supporting cast to go out there and probably not drop off much from what we saw from Will Howard last year.”
Wherever Day and Co. decide to turn at quarterback, the season opener will be a tall task, as Texas is slated to travel to Columbus for a College Football Playoff semifinal rematch on Aug. 30 at noon ET (Fox).