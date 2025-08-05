Greg McElroy offers unfiltered take on Austin Simmons replacing Jaxson Dart
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons has some big shoes to fill after the NFL departure of Rebels' all-time passing leader Jaxson Dart.
The combination of Dart and head coach/offensive guru Lane Kiffin reached its height during the 2024 season, in which Ole Miss led the SEC and finished second nationally in total offense.
Although the College Football Playoff was ultimately out of reach, it was the third season of at least 10 wins for Kiffin and Co. over the last four seasons. A postseason run is what Ole Miss is searching for in 2025, and the weight of those expectations fall on a largely inexperienced Simmons.
ESPN analyst and former Alabama national champion quarterback Greg McElroy is bullish on Simmons potential. The former three-star out of Moore Haven, Florida, flashed when given opportunities as a freshman.
"Austin Simmons is going to be thrust into the starting lineup, and guys, I am not at all concerned about this young man's talent," McElroy said on "Always College Football." "I think he's got a very, very gifted release. He's a naturally accurate passer, lefty. The ball flies out of his hands and it was on display last year in what was an impossible situation."
That "impossible situation" McElroy mentioned is a nod to Simmons' surprising performance against then No. 3 Georgia on Nov. 9. Dart was knocked out of the game with the Rebels down 7-0 in the first quarter when Simmons entered the game and proceeded to lead a lengthy touchdown drive with just one incompletion.
"Hey, guess what? Georgia is in town. Why don't you just come off the bench in the second drive, lead a 10-play, 75-yard drive in the rain?" McElroy said. "Well, he did that. Passed with flying colors, had some critical third and fourth down conversions on that drive and displayed accuracy and touch that was well beyond his years."
In total, Simmons made nine appearances and completed 59.4% of his passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns to no interceptions.
The question that won't be answered for some time is how Simmons, holding a $631,000 On3 NIL valuation, will perform as the full-time starter against a daunting SEC schedule. It wouldn't be a surprise, though, if Simmons becomes one of the highest-valued quarterbacks in the conference with success against the likes of Georgia, LSU and Florida.
"I think he is well equipped to step right in and not have there be any drop off whatsoever at the quarterback spot," McElroy said.