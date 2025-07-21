Greg McElroy shares why Arch Manning is one of Texas’ biggest question marks
One of the most anticipated parts of the 2025 college football season, It's Arch Manning's turn to lead the Texas Longhorns at quarterback after waiting his turn over the last two seasons.
The former five-star did impress in limited opportunities as a redshirt sophomore backing up Quinn Ewers, but there is a stark difference in the amount of weight on Manning's shoulders as he prepares for his first season as the full-time starter while holding the highest NIL valuation in college sports ($6.8 million).
ESPN's Greg McElroy is bullish on the potential of the 6-foot-4, 212-pound passer. But given the amount of talent and experience among Manning's supporting cast, the "biggest question mark" is the Longhorns' new quarterback.
"But when you look at Texas’ I guess, issues, there aren't very many," McElroy said on ESPN. "One of the biggest question marks is actually Arch himself. He's never been a full-time starting quarterback. He's never had to go against some of the best defenses that he's going to see on a week- to week basis. He lit it up last year in what was very limited action as a starting quarterback. I am so bullish on his potential... but he might be the biggest question mark."
Manning made 10 appearances in 2024, including two starts against UL Monroe and Mississippi State, both wins. The level of competition in those games, however, makes the evaluation a difficult one.
In total, Manning completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards with nine touchdowns to two interceptions while adding another 108 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Excluding the season opener at defending national champion Ohio State, Manning will have some time to grow into his new role, as Texas avoids SEC powers like Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
The biggest matchup for the College Football Playoff favorites will come against Georgia in mid November.
Manning's 2025 debut against the Buckeyes will take place on Aug. 30 at noon ET (Fox).