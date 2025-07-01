Jeremiah Smith’s dad clears the air on son’s NIL spending
Only Texas' Arch Manning and Miami's Carson Beck are valued more than Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith after a breakout true freshman season in 2024.
The former five-star out of Opa Locka, Florida, was a key part of the Buckeyes' national championship run while breaking Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Carter's freshman receiving records.
Smith, the Big Ten freshman and receiver of the year, caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards with 16 total touchdowns. He earned Freshman All-America and First-Team All-American honors for his efforts.
A season like Smith had can pay off handsomely in the NIL era. Holding an On3 NIL valuation of $4.2 million (third nationally), Smith has partnered with major brands like Adidas, Nintendo, EA Sports, Lululemon, Redbull and American Eagle Outfitters over the last year.
Despite ranking in millions of dollars as a just a 19-year-old, Smith has been "very responsible" with his money, according to his father.
“He’s been very responsible,” Chris Smith said via The Athletic's Manny Navarro. “He still wanted things. He’s still a kid. But in all honesty, he’s done more good with his money than bad. Hopefully, if God keeps blessing him, pouring in his cup, he can pour in other cups.”
Smith made headlines this year for a viral clip of him showing former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall his bank account. Marshall, a 13-year veteran who hauled in $80.5 million in career earnings, laughed as he learned that Smith had more money in his account.
Part of the concern before NIL era was established in 2021 was student athletes earning millions at a young age and the potential pitfalls that could follow.
However, it seems like Smith is being smart with his financial moves at the beginning of what could be a generational career. And that is something that young athletes should take note of as they pioneer their own paths.