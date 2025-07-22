Jeremiah Smith reveals he almost joined former $2 million star QB over Ohio State
Ohio State wide receiver phenom Jeremiah Smith has already built an impressive resume as a Buckeye, but the former five-star was unsure of his college football path the night before making it official back in 2023.
Smith was the No. 1 player in the country when coming out of Chaminade-Madonna High School in Opa Locka, Florida, in the class of 2024. The Buckeyes held a commitment from the elite receiver for a year while home-state programs like Miami, Florida and Florida State pushed for a flip.
In fact, Smith wasn't exactly sold on where he wanted to play the night before sending in his National Letter of Intent to Ohio State. He felt the push from star quarterback Cam Ward, who was in the process of transferring to Miami ahead of the 2024 season.
"That night I definitely talked to Cam Ward," Smith revealed to On3's Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman at Big Ten Media Days.
Ward rose to stardom at Washington State before joining the Hurricanes and leading Mario Cristobal's squad to a 10-3 season while taking home ACC Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy finalist honors.
Miami's produced the best offense in the country behind the arm of Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It appears that Ward, holding an On3 NIL valuation of $2 million, was bullish on the potential of the highly-recruited Smith and wanted to form a lethal duo at Miami. However, Smith kept his decision close to his chest after battling off uncertainty and signing with Ohio State.
"I didn't really tell him," Smith said. "We just got on the phone and he was like, 'What are you going to do?' I was like, 'I don't know.' And a couple hours later I sent the (national letter of intent) in and that was it."
While a Ward-to-Smith connection would have been entertaining to witness, the decision to join the Buckeyes certainly paid off.
Smith set Ohio State freshman receiving records, previously held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Carter, after catching 76 receptions for 1,315 yards with 15 touchdowns in a national championship season.
The Big Ten freshman and receiver of the year also took home First-Team All-America honors for his efforts. It's rare to see such a long list of accomplishments for a young player like Smith, and it's safe to say that list will grow over the next two seasons as he builds on a $4.2 million NIL valuation.