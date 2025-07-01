Name Image Likeness

Jeremiah Smith reveals why he rejected Ohio State’s partner in recent NIL deal

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, entering his sophomore season with one of the highest NIL valuations in college sports, can collaborate with virtually any major brand of his choosing.

Smith's true freshman season in 2024 was one for the history books, as the former five-star broke all of Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Carter's Ohio State freshman records with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Smith hauled in multiple national awards for his efforts, inlcuding Freshman All-America and First-Team All-America honors. The Opa Locka, Florida, native was also the Big Ten's freshman and receiver of the year and earned MVP honors for his Rose Bowl performance en route to the national championship.

It's been a busy offseason for Smith from an NIL perspective. He entered the year having partnered with brands like Lululemon, Redbull and American Eagle Outfitters before Nintendo signed the $4.2 million star in January and Adidas joined the fold last week.

Smith could have added a deal with Nike, which is a major partner of Ohio State, but that was opportunity was turned down, according to a report from Manny Navarro of The Athletic.

The Buckeyes inked a 15-year, $252 million deal with the Fortune 100 company in 2016. Smith would have likely been paid handsomely for an endorsement deal, but his love for Adidas seemingly made the difference.

“I’ve been wearing Adidas since I was a young kid, 11, 10 years old,” Smith said. “To be a part of the brand is something special.”

Only a sophomore, Smith already ranks third among all student athletes with a $4.2 million On3 NIL valuation.

A wealth of opportunities lies ahead for one of the top college football players in the country.

