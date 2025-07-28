Joe Klatt names the best quarterback in college football for 2025
In a game driven by the quarterback position, one player leads all college football passers entering the 2025 season, according to former Colorado quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt.
Much has been made over the offseason about the potential for stars like Texas' Arch Manning, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State's Drew Allar to take the reigns as the top player at the position.
But Klatt's choice rests on the shoulders of Clemson's Cade Klubnik, who returns as a third-year starter and one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the nation with 37 career appearances under his belt.
After a career year that witnessed Klubnik leading head coach Dabo Swinney's Tigers to an ACC championship, Klatt is bullish on the former five-star and believes he has a "great chance" to win this year's Heisman Trophy.
"I think Cade Klubnik is going to be the best quarterback in the country," he said on "The Joel Klatt Show." "I think he's going to have a great chance to win the Heisman Trophy."
Klubnik's 43 total touchdowns in 14 games as a junior eclipsed the output of his first two seasons combined (27 touchdowns in 23 games). He also added a career-best 3,639 passing yards, 463 rushing yards and threw just six interceptions.
The Austin, Texas, native ranks among the highest-valued players in the country with a $3.4 million On3 NIL valuation.
"He takes care of the football. He's athletic," Klatt said. "Maybe not (Arch) Manning, but athletic. Maybe not (Trevor) Lawrence, but athletic. And he's got great players in front of him."
Combining Klubnik's talent, and familiarity with coordinator Garrett Riley's offense, with a prolific supporting cast gives Clemson one of the top teams in the country. The Tigers return all three of their top receivers from a year ago with an experienced offensive line and an uber-talented defense that features stars like Peter Woods and TJ Parker.
Klubnik and Co. will face a tough test to open the season by hosting LSU. That high-profile matchup will take place on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).