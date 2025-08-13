Josh Pate says this SEC quarterback could be the best player in the country
There are multiple star quarterbacks in college football that have drawn the bulk of conversations ahead of the 2025 season, but analyst Josh Pate believes one SEC passer could be the best player in the game this year.
Popular passers like Arch Manning (Texas), Drew Allar (Penn State), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson) appear to lead the way at the position. Florida's DJ Lagway, however, could find himself at the top of that exclusive list before his sophomore season comes to a close.
"DJ Lagway has a chance to be the best player in the country this year," Pate said on "3 & Out" He is that talented. He's that skilled."
A former five-star recruit and the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class, Lagway took the reigns of the Florida offense as a true freshman last season in place of injured starter Graham Mertz.
The Gators looked different with the young passer at the helm, and went on to post their best season (8-5) under third-year head coach Billy Napier.
Lagway finished his first campaign with 1, 915 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions on a 59.9% completion rate in 12 appearances. While his season didn't jump out on the stat sheet, he helped lead the program to four straight wins to cap off the season, including a dominant bowl win over Tulane.
That campaign, in part, propelled Lagway to an On3 NIL valuation of $3.7 million, one of the highest valuations in the nation.
The biggest question facing Lagway and the Gators in 2025 is from a health standpoint. He was limited in the spring and is nursing minor injuries in fall camp.
"If he can stay healthy, which is the biggest concern in Gainesville right now, he's had shoulder and and calf issues," Pate said. "If he can stay healthy, that can be an electric offense."
Florida is slated to open the season at home against Long Island on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+).