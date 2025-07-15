Kai Trump joins Livvy Dunne, Travis Kelce with new NIL deal
Future University of Miami golfer Kai Trump still has another year of high school before she hits the college links, but is already one of the most followed and prolific student-athletes in NIL. President Trump's granddaugher has partnered with the likes of TaylorMade and Leaf Trading Cards this past year and has now added a star-studded energy drink to her growing portfolio.
Trump joins NIL trailblazer and now former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce as brand ambassadors and equity partners of Accelerator Active Energy. Quickly building a social media following - including more than six million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube - she has the building blocks in place to continue her NIL success at the next level.
"I love energy drinks," Trump told NIL Daily on SI about her Accelerator deal. "They fit to my daily lifestyle pretty well and honestly, it was a very natural partnership. I just can't wait to continue working with them and the team is amazing. The product fits my daily lifestyle very well."
To tee-off the announcement, Accelerator and Trump released a video across social media featuring a presidential-themed speech where she reveals her partnership and investment in the brand. Beyond the partnership, Trump is excited about the chance to learn from and collaborate with Dunne and Kelce, two iconic figures across the sports and pop culture landscapes.
"I'm really looking forward to just like meeting them in person, picking their brains," Trump added. "I met Livvy actually the other day at the airport - funny enough - and she was super nice. They're both amazing athletes and obviously a lot of people look up to them. I'm very lucky and excited to be alongside them working with the Accelerator, so I'm looking forward to it."
Like Arch Manning, Bronny James and Charlie Woods before her, Trump has the added pressure of life in the public eye as a high school student-athlete with a very famous surname, but is focused on school and honing her craft on the golf course ahead of entering college in the Fall of 2026.
"I'm very fortunate to have the opportunity to do NIL deals and I'm looking forward to just having authentic partnerships in the future," she continued. I'm very thankful for everything that I have and very grateful. I try not to think too much about NIL and how much money I could possibly make. I'm more focused honestly on golf, my game and planning for Miami.
Accelerator recently launched a signature flavor for Dunne, who established her own Livvy Fund to partner with other LSU female athletes in the NIL space as well.
In addition to Trump, Dunne and Kelce, Accelerator counts soccer star and world champion Lindsey Heaps, top-10-ranked professional tennis star Paula Badosa and baseball rising star and world champion Evan Carter as brand ambassadors.