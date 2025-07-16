Kalen DeBoer reveals inside look at $2.7 million WR Ryan Williams' offseason
There is still plenty of room to grow for Alabama star Ryan Williams, and the explosive wide receiver has put in considerable work ahead of his sophomore season in 2025.
Williams lived up to his five-star pedigree in 2024 by leading the Crimson Tide with 48 catches for 865 yards and 10 total touchdowns. The Saraland, Alabama, native earned Freshman All-America and First-Team All-SEC honors along with being named to the SEC's All-Freshmen team.
Williams' rise to stardom has led to a busy offseason, especially from a Name, Image and Likeness perspective. Holding a $2.7 million On3 NIL valuation, he inked deals with Hollister and nail polish brand Sally Hansen earlier this year before partnering with EA Sports College Football 26 as a cover athlete for the new video game.
Despite all the hype from an outside perspective, Williams has impressed head coach Kalen DeBoer with his efforts this offseason. DeBoer revealed that his star wideout stayed on campus during the off-month of May in order to put on some muscle.
“I’m excited about the way he’s attacked it,” Kalen DeBoer said at SEC Media Days. “The month of May, a lot of guys, a lot of our team, that’s the once chance they can go home... He stayed in Tuscaloosa. He wants to get stronger, he’s gotten stronger. He wants to be more durable for the long haul, and he played all season long. But there’s football injuries and dings that you have for a freshman that wears more on you than when your body is built up from years of training."
Williams made his name last season for acrobatic catches and clutch-plays. And he did as much while standing just 6-foot, 175 pounds. It's safe to expect "high-ceiling" Williams to be more prepared for the hard-hitting SEC defenses he'll face as a sophomore.
“So he’s been pushing hard from a training standpoint," DeBoer continued. "He obviously always continues to work on his skills, he loves the game. He loves being a receiver. He’s just out there competing. Physically, he’s bigger, he’ll continue to get faster,” DeBoer said. “He’s got good consistency, just making every easy catch all the time. He’s got a high ceiling, he comes down with the crazy ones as well, as we saw.”
Williams and the Crimson Tide will open the 2025 season at Florida State on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).