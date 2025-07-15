Kirby Smart claps back at doubters while outlining NIL strategy post House settlement
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart approaches Name, Image and Likeness dealings differently than others as the space continues to evolve college football.
Even with a $20.5 million revenue share cap, thanks to the House settlement, and a Classic City Collective that is estimated to shell out $18.3 million (fourth nationally) to athletes this year, the Bulldogs put their focus on recruiting players that buy into development over securing top dollar.
Sometimes that strategy leads to losses on the recruiting trail, like former five-star defensivelineman Justus Terry. The in-state product ultimately chose "just a straight-up better NIL package" to sign with Texas over the Bulldogs in the 2025 cycle.
"We sell relationships over transactions," Smart said Tuesday at SEC Media Days. "We don't believe in just being transactional. When you're transactional, you can not reach your ultimate goal without relationships."
While some top targets spurn Georgia for more valuable opportunities elsewhere, Smart and Co. have recruited extremely well in the NIL era with four straight top-four finishes since 2021. UGA signed the nation's top class in 2024, the No. 2 class in 2025 and are in the lead for the top class in the 2026 cycle.
The transfer portal, on the other hand, is something the Bulldogs use sparingly when compared to other top programs. 21 transfers were signed by Georgia over the last two cycles while others like Ole Miss eclipsed that number in each of the last two cycles.
Smart's efforts in the transfer portal, from an NIL perspective, have drawn criticism from media personalities like Paul Finebaum. The longtime ESPN analyst questioned Georgia's decision to not sign a transfer quarterback after the transfer of starter Carson Beck to Miami.
The Bulldogs, instead, elected to go with redshirt junior Gunner Stockton, who led Georgia to a comeback win over Texas in the SEC title game before logging his first career start in the College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame.
"But I don’t think Georgia has a quarterback, which is what is going to be their undoing," he said on "First Take." "Gunner Stockton did not show me anything in the just epic loss and loss of not only the game, but loss of composure and maybe loss of traction."
"So I think Kirby Smart has a lot to answer for when he gets here this week," Finebaum said. "But, NIL is the reason just to double up on what everybody else has said, there’s just so much going on you, you can’t hold on to your rosters, so you’re going to lose critical backup people or starters that may be the difference between an undefeated season and losing two or three games.”
Georgia's decision to stick with Stockton isn't exactly a surprise. It goes back to the "relationships over transactions" mantra.
Stockton, albeit limited when it comes to meaningful game snaps, is well-versed in Mike Bobo's offense after two years in the system and one year in a similar offense under former coordinator Todd Monken.
“He’s a tremendous leader, but that’s nothing I didn’t already know," Smart told Finebaum this summer. "He’s done everything right since he’s been here. … He earns people’s respect by how he works and how he carries himself. He’s got a tremendous amount of confidence in his ability.”