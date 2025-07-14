Lane Kiffin sends a warning that the new revenue-sharing model might already be broken
As schools adapt to the revenue-share model in the Name, Image and Likeness space, some college football teams aren't staying inside the lines in regards to the $20.5 million cap, according to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin and the Rebels have been competitive in the NIL world, signing top-five transfer portal classes in each of the last four cycles. Ole Miss, backed by The Grove Collective, is estimated to spend $8.8 million on top of the projected $15 million shared directly from the school to football players this year.
In addition to the revenue share figure, programs can supplement their NIL budgets by helping players secure third-party NIL deals through the NIL Go clearinghouse – run by Deloitte and established by the College Sports Commission.
However, the approval process has reportedly reached a standstill, and schools could be promising players figures that may not be ultimately deliverable while stretching the revenue-share cap to fulfill current needs.
"I think it is pretty obvious people have not been staying within that cap," Kiffin said Monday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
It remains to be seen if the NCAA and College Sports Commission can enforce the parameters outlined by the House settlement.
The answer could be something like the newly introduced SCORE Act, a bill proposed by the House last week that aims to establish national rules to even the playing field and reign-in the unsustainable NIL spending.
In the meantime, though, it seems that schools can strategically operate on their own terms with NIL and the revenue-share model.