LaNorris Sellers announces latest NIL move with hilarious video rollout
South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, one of the highest-valued players in college sports, continues to add to his NIL portfolio before the 2025 season.
Sellers has become one of the most recognizable players in college football after a breakout freshman season for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks in 2024.
The former three-star out of Florence, South Carolina, took home SEC Freshman of the Year, Freshman All-America and Third-Team All-SEC honors in his first season as a starter. Sellers' surge helped propel the Gamecocks to their best season (9-4) since 2017.
A year like Sellers had can work wonders in the NIL world, where third-party deals can rake in millions. It's not exactly clear what the 6-foot-3, 240-pound passer is making this year, but his $3.7 million On3 NIL valuation ranks fith in college sports and sixth in all of college athletics.
Sellers has previously partnered with EA Sports, Cheez-It, Collegiate Legends action figures and Raising Canes, among others. His latest NIL move was announced on Monday, a second deal with Dick Dyer & Associates.
Sellers, partnering with Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz & Volvo, announced his renewed deal in hilarious fashion. It appears that the star passer briefly took on a role as a "sales consultant."
Jokes aside, Sellers has an opportunity to take his stardom to new heights as a redshirt sophomore in 2025.
He completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions while adding 674 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground as a first-year starter. Another offseason of work under his belt could be enough to solidify his talent, likely bringing more NIL opportunties to the board.
Sellers and the Gamecocks will open the season from Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Virginia Tech on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. ET (ESPN).