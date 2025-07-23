Legendary Texas QB gives clear advice to Arch Manning before 2025 season
Arch Manning's time has come at Texas, and there are some lofty expectations facing superstar quarterback ahead of his first season as a starter.
Longhorns fans and college football faithful alike have been waiting for Manning to take the reigns after backing up Quinn Ewers for two seasons. With his predecessor now in the NFL, Manning brings his five-star pedigree and unique family legacy to head coach Steve Sarkisian's offense.
Whether deserved or not, Manning is already in the midst of Heisman Trophy and No. 1 overall pick conversations with just two starts to his name. Plus, the Longhorns are coming off back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and rank first in blue-chip ratio in 2025.
Legendary Texas quarterback Vince Young faced similar challenges while leading the program in the early 2000s.
The highest-rated recruit in Texas history (just ahead of Manning) ultimately answered his expectations by leading the Longhorns to the national championship in 2005 while earning Consensus All-American honors
Young, whose No. 10 jersey at Texas is retired, shared some advice for Manning amid the outside noise surrounding the Longhorns' new quarterback.
“I just see him understanding that he has a lot of work to do, but in the same time, I really feel like you have a coach that is a offensive guru," Young said on "The Stampede." "He's going to put you in great situations, and all you have to do is just play the game and pay attention and get yourself prepared to play, because coach Sark is going to get you in the right position. And then one of the things you have to do is continue to keep working.”
Sarkisian has worked with multiple star quarterbacks over his lengthy collegiate and NFL coaching career, including Heisman Trophy winners like Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Bryce Young. Sarkisian also coached NFL MVP Matt Ryan with the Atlanta Falcons.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Manning blossom under Sarkisian's leadership. The question is when he will reach his full potential.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound passer completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards with nine touchdowns to two interceptions while adding another 108 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 2024. Manning's two starts both resulted in wins over UL Monroe and Mississippi State.
Manning won't have a layup for his 2025 debut, as Texas is slated to travel to defending national champion Ohio State on Aug. 30 at noon ET (Fox).