LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier's 4-star younger brother receives new recruiting projection
As star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier prepares to LSU for the 2025 college football season, his younger brother, Colton Nussmeier, is garnering intrest from some of the top programs in the country.
The 6-foot-3.5, 200-pound quarterback plays for Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, where he ranks as the No. 6 player at the position, the No. 10 player in the state and the No. 84 recruit overall in the 2027 class (Rivals industry).
Colton Nussmeier, a four-star, comes from a line of quarterbacks. His brother Garrett enters his senior season as the SEC's leading returning passer and their father, Doug Nussmeier, is a former fourth-round NFL pick that has spent nearly three decades in the college and NFL coaching ranks.
Not surprisingly, LSU and head coach Brian Kelly have pushed hard for Colton Nussmeier early in his recruitment. And according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, it's the Tigers which are expected to land a commitment from the blue-chip passer.
Nussmeier holds an On3 NIL valuation of $266,000 as a junior after throwing for 1,939 yards with 16 touchdowns to three interceptions in 2024.
Major programs like Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama and Florida have entered the race with scholarship offers this spring. Given the relationship built with LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, though, the Tigers likely have the upper hand in Nussmeier's recruitment at this point.
“Coach Sloan is recruiting me hard — probably recruiting me the hardest out of everyone,”Nussmeier said via Rivals. “I’ve been to LSU so many times and I like it a lot. I have a great relationship with coach Sloan and other people there. I know the program pretty well — how they do things and what it’s like.”