Major college football program receives unfortunate injury news on 5-star true freshman

JC Shelton

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Head coach Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies are battling the injury bug ahead of the 2025 season opener.

Elko and Co. are coming off a 8-5 record last season after the firing of Jimbo Fisher following the 2023 season. The program had posted a 12-13 record over Fisher's final two seasons, making the Aggies' 2024 campaign a sign of improvement.

And Texas A&M made the most out of the 2025 recruiting cycle, signing the nation's No. 9 high school class and the No. 11 transfer portal class (247Sports).

Unfortunately for the Aggies, though, one of their top signees will miss the entire 2025 season.

Five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles won't appear during his true freshman season, according to Elko on Monday. Additionally, former four-star Papa Afhua, a second-year offensive lineman will miss the season. Both Myles and Afhua suffered lower-leg injuries.

Myles (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) was rated as the No. 5 wideout in the class of 2025 when coming out of West Jordan, Utah, with an On3 NIL valuation of $333,000.

He suffered a season-ending knee injury as a senior before working his way back and competing during fall camp.

Afhua (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) made one appearance as a true freshman last season after signing with Texas A&M as a blue-chip recruit in the 2024 class.

Elko's Aggies will open the season at home against UTSA on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN).

J.C. Shelton is college football fanatic and expert. He is a Georgia native and proud University of Georgia College of Journalism graduate who began his media career covering the Georgia Bulldogs for The Red & Black, before moving to USA TODAY Sports’ UGA Wire. JC launched the ‘UGA Football Live With J.C. Shelton’ podcast in 2020, and has interviewed Georgia football legends including Hines Ward, Todd Gurley, Aaron Murray, Mark Richt and others. J.C. also served as Lead Editor for The Players’ Lounge, covering Georgia, Tennessee and Clemson football. He is a resident of Atlanta with his wife and dog.

