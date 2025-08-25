Major college football program receives unfortunate injury news on 5-star true freshman
Head coach Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies are battling the injury bug ahead of the 2025 season opener.
Elko and Co. are coming off a 8-5 record last season after the firing of Jimbo Fisher following the 2023 season. The program had posted a 12-13 record over Fisher's final two seasons, making the Aggies' 2024 campaign a sign of improvement.
And Texas A&M made the most out of the 2025 recruiting cycle, signing the nation's No. 9 high school class and the No. 11 transfer portal class (247Sports).
Unfortunately for the Aggies, though, one of their top signees will miss the entire 2025 season.
Five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles won't appear during his true freshman season, according to Elko on Monday. Additionally, former four-star Papa Afhua, a second-year offensive lineman will miss the season. Both Myles and Afhua suffered lower-leg injuries.
Myles (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) was rated as the No. 5 wideout in the class of 2025 when coming out of West Jordan, Utah, with an On3 NIL valuation of $333,000.
He suffered a season-ending knee injury as a senior before working his way back and competing during fall camp.
Afhua (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) made one appearance as a true freshman last season after signing with Texas A&M as a blue-chip recruit in the 2024 class.
Elko's Aggies will open the season at home against UTSA on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN).