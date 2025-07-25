Major college football head coach admits to ‘losing locker room’ over NIL
Head coach Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins compiled back-to-back eight-win seasons and three consecutive bowl wins before falling to 4-8 in 2024.
It was Locksley's sixth season at the helm, and one that the former Nick Saban assistant admitted featured an underlying issue.
Locksley revealed at Big Ten Media Days that he and his staff "lost" the locker room, leading to just four wins and five-straight losses to cap off the year.
“I’ll tell you, a year ago Coach Locks lost his locker room,” Locksley said at Big Ten Media Days. “For me to stand in front of a group of media and tell you that I lost my locker room – and it wasn’t because I wasn’t a good coach, it wasn’t because they weren’t good players because we were better than a four-win team."
Locksley pointed to significant shift to the NIL era as the root of the locker room disconnect, which he believed was created by his players not playing for the collective group. He even claimed that he will put his desk inside the locker room this year if it comes to it.
“What we had to do was, we had haves and have-nots for the first time in our locker room, and the landscape of college football taught me a valuable lesson," Locksley said. "That valuable lesson is it’s important for me, even in the midst of this change, to continue to educate our players on the importance of what playing for something bigger than yourself is all about. And I can tell you that if I’ve got to put my desk in the locker room this year, I will.”
Some players are hauling in millions of dollars in NIL funds in today's era. But those figures aren't distributed equally, and Locksley aims to create more of an equal environment within the program this season.
“What I’ve decided now is if you come to Maryland and you look outside of the our locker room, there’s a sign," he continued. "That sign reads, ‘You can leave your Louis belts, your car keys, and your financial statements outside of this locker room,’ because when you enter those doors, we’ll all pay the same price for success or failure."
Maryland's first test will come in the season opener against Florida Atlantic at home on Aug. 30 at noon ET.