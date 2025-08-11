Major SEC program to feature on-field advertising for 2025 college football season
More college football programs are utilizing on-field advertising in light of the House settlement's approval.
Schools can share up to $20.5 million to athletes this year in a new revenue-share model that has changed how college sports operate. Staying competitive in the NIL space is critical for on-field success and maximizing revenue streams like advertising has seen an uptick as of late.
South Carolina announced a new partnership with Blanchard Machinery via a release on Monday.
The Gamecocks, coming off a 9-4 campaign under head coach Shane Beamer, will use the Williams-Brice Stadium field to feature Blanchard Rental and Blanchard CAT logos on both 25-yards lines this season.
The deal Blanchard Machinery, which is located in Columbia, South Carolina, will span five years. Part of the agreement includes enhancements to the west and east sides of the stadium. And premium seating options will be added before the 2027 season.
“We are incredibly proud to join forces with Blanchard in this truly unique partnership,” South Carolina athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in the release. “Having a locally owned, alumni-led company like Blanchard invest so meaningfully in our future is a testament to their deep commitment to both the university and the entire state."
“The addition of the Blanchard logos on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium is not just a first for our program—it is a symbol of the progress we can achieve when our community, our alumni, and our partners work together," Donati said. "This partnership will help us create a world-class experience for our student-athletes and fans, and I am grateful for Blanchard’s vision, leadership, and support of Gamecock Athletics.”
It's reasonable to expect more universities to ink partnerships like South Carolina and Blanchard Machinery, as consistent funding has become a pivotal challenge in the revenue-share era. There has also been a push made to allow advertising on jerseys, something that has gained the support of multiple athletic directors and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.