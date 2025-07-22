Mario Cristobal delivers bold message as Miami’s NIL strategy comes under spotlight
Miami's NIL spending spree has been the talk of the Hurricanes ahead of the 2025 college football season, and head coach Mario Cristobal addressed those inner workings on Tuesday.
One of the most notably signings of the offseason, Cristobal and Co. landed Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck. And the sixth-year senior wasn't a cheap addition, as Beck reportedly inked an NIL deal worth $4.5 million with a potential haul of $6 million including incentives.
Beck is a part of the No. 5 ranked transfer class in the 2025 cycle, and the Hurricanes also boast the nation's No. 11 high school class in the 2026 cycle.
The Canes Connection collective has helped return the program to national contention in talent acquisition. According to an On3 poll, Miami ranks fifth nationally in terms of NIL spending this year.
"Well, we've always been very well established," Cristobal said. "We've always been compliant, and we've been aggressive in the right kind of way and used it in a form and a fashion that benefits our program and our players. In terms of where they are and all the details surrounding that – that's maybe a question for some other time. But you couldn't find a more professionally run organization than our collective."
Given Miami's transfer haul and 10-win season in 2024, Cristobal and his staff are facing some lofty expectations this season. Having the players to pace the ACC is no longer a question, and it feels like a College Football Playoff berth is nearly an assumed outcome.
The Hurricanes will open the 2025 season at home against Notre Dame on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).